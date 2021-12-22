Multiple agencies investigating Sunday homicide

Dec. 22—NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies are investigating a murder following a call on Dec. 19 at around 4 a.m.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, Newberry County 911 was notified by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office regarding a bloody male walking on S.C. 66 at the Newberry/Laurens County line. At that point, deputies from Laurens and Newberry counties and Whitmire Police officers arrived to find a male that had been shot multiple times.

Although he was conscious at the time, he was only able to provide few details, according to the NCSO. The individual said he picked up a white male and a white female from a gas station, according to the NCSO, he went on to say they took his 2015 tan Honda Accord.

The victim was transported by Newberry County EMS and Whitmire Rescue Squad to an area trauma center, where he died from his injuries.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as 24-year-old Jamal Jermaine Alston of Fairfield County.

While investigating in the area where Alston was found, deputies learned that a car was on fire in Union County, according to the NCSO. Deputies responded to Eaves Road in Union County, where they found a vehicle completely burned. Forensic investigation later identified the vehicle as belonging to Alston.

Investigators from Newberry, Laurens and Union counties, along with SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division), are investigating the murder due to elements of the crime appearing to be in each jurisdiction, per the NCSO.

The investigators are trying to piece together Alston's timeline of the evening and determine which gas station he picked up the believed assailants.

The Newberry County Coroner's Office will conduct a forensic autopsy.

"This is an extremely bizarre case," said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster. "We need the public's help in solving this crime. We are working hard to find evidence of locations and the people he picked up. If you have any information regarding this situation, please call your local sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC."

"This is a very complicated case, which ranges at least three counties. It is like a big jigsaw puzzle. We have to not only assembled the pieces, but must find the missing ones. Unfortunately, we were not left with a great deal of information. The victim was mortally wounded and could only provide a few details and his car was totally burned. Right now, we are putting all the pieces together," Foster added.