Multiple agencies responding to bus crash in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Coroner says multiple agencies are responding after a wreck involving a bus in Limestone County.

Coroner Mike West told News 19 agencies from Athens and Giles County are responding to the wreck along with HEMSI.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 53 near Pinedale Road. West said the bus is currently on its side and there was another vehicle at the scene.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the wreck involved a commercial passenger bus and another vehicle. He said four ambulances and two helicopters from HEMSI have responded to the scene along with multiple other fire departments and EMS services.

Webster said there are multiple injured people on the scene that will be transported to area hospitals.

