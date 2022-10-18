Multiple agencies to search Chatham County landfill today for missing toddler presumed dead

Authorities are still searching for a 20-month-old Georgia toddler who vanished from his home nearly two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies will start searching a landfill for 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news conference.

Simon was last seen at his Savannah home around 6 a.m. on October 5. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said last week that they believe the toddler is dead and that his mother, Leilani Simon, is the prime suspect.

So far, no one has been arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said they have specific evidence that has lead them to the landfill.

“We want to find his remains so we can give him a proper resting place,” authorities said Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES: