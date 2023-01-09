Multiple agencies search for missing teen last spotted in southeastern Oklahoma

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deputies with the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office says Aryiana Godsby was last seen in Talihina on Jan. 6. She was visiting family at the time and lives in Red Oak, Texas.

Investigators believe that Godsby can be in either Oklahoma, Texas, or Missouri.

If you have any information, please call the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office or Tribal Police Choctaw Nation Dispatch at 580-920-1517.

