Multiple agencies searching Ouachita River for missing teenager at Forsythe boat ramp

Multiple agencies are searching the Ouachita River for a missing teenager, Monroe Police spokesman Michael Fendall said.

Fendall said authorities received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday saying a 13-year-old boy went missing in the river near the Forsythe boat dock.

“We dispatched our Monroe Police Dive Team, and they’ve been out (since) shortly after the call came in,” Fendall said.

Monroe Fire Department, Ouachita Parish Fire Department and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are on scene, assisting with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Multiple agencies searching for missing teenager at Forsythe boat ramp