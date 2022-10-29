Multiple agency high-speed chase nets three arrests, Dodge Hellcat reaches speeds over 160 mph

On Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:23 a.m. the Florida Highway Patrol communications center in Jacksonville received a report of two stolen vehicles.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango were being tracked by the owner traveling north on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A short time later, the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County.

The Grand Cherokee was spotted about 45 minutes later by a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer. It was traveling north on Interstate 75. Shortly after, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle near mile marker 450 in Hamilton County.

The driver of the jeep failed to stop and sped away with a green 2022 Dodge Hellcat close behind.

Read: Interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard to begin construction Nov. 7

According to the FHP report, both vehicles fled north into Lowndes County, Georgia where the Cherokee was abandoned in Lake Park, Georgia.

The Jeep driver and two other occupants jumped out of the SUV and into the Hellcat, speeding off north up the Interstate.

Another traffic stop was attempted by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Patrol but the driver refused to stop. At exit 22, the driver turned back around and headed south on I-75.

The Hellcat crossed back into Florida as FHP attempted to make a stop. At this point the Hellcat was reaching speeds over 160 mph.

Near mile marker 429 in Hamilton County, FHP deployed a spike strip that the Hellcat struck with its left front tire. However, the driver continued running on a flat tire.

Read: 3 big money-winning Powerball tickets sold in Florida in Wednesday night’s drawing

It was at the State Road 247 overpass in Columbia County that the driver and the two passengers exited the moving vehicle. They fled on foot toward the woods east of the Interstate.

“A multiagency perimeter which included FHP, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lake City Police Department, Florida Department of Corrections K-9s, Florida Wildlife & Conservation Commission Officers, Florida Department of Agriculture and Lowndes County, Georgia Sheriff’s Patrol members, was set up in the area of the Quail Heights Country Club,” according to the FHP report.

Story continues

At 1:20 p.m. the last of the three suspects was taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Steven Grimes, 20, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Earnest King, 20, of East Pointe, Michigan and Cejay Spencer, 16, of Minot, Michigan were all arrested and taken to the Columbia County jail.

Charges include grand theft, fleeing/attempting to elude, obstructing justice and dealing with stolen property.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories