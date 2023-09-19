Multiple Alaska school districts receive bomb threats via email

Sep. 19—Multiple Alaska school districts, including Anchorage, received emailed bomb threats Tuesday, prompting some districts to take steps in response including evacuation.

The threat "is broad in nature and lacks specific information" but is being taken seriously, according to a statement from the Anchorage School District. The threat was reported to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, according to the district.

Anchorage schools remained open Tuesday without a change to the schedule, the district said.

The Southeast Island School District in Thorne Bay, Annette Island School District in Metlakatla and Dillingham City School District also received the bomb threat, the districts wrote on social media. All three districts evacuated students and staff from the building, they wrote.

Officials at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, the state's second largest, did not receive the email, a spokeswoman said. The district is working with local law enforcement and monitoring the situation, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.