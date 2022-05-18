Multiple areas dealing with stolen mail and stolen mailbox key

Nick BlizzardTaylor Weiter, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·3 min read

May 18—Police in multiple Ohio cities are investigating recent thefts of postal mail and a mail key.

A postal service key that unlocks all Dayton-area mailboxes was stolen recently, police records show. The key was taken from a mail carrier "a week back," according to a May 14 police report. This was days before the Journal-News' sister media outlet, the Dayton Daily News, reported a series of outdoor postal service drop boxes thefts were reported in Beavercreek, Dayton and Kettering.

Kettering police said they think an unknown number of checks were stolen in the thefts.

The report was filed after a Dayton post office manager notified police at 2:30 a.m. Saturday that he discovered the drive-up mailbox was open at 1111 E. Fifth St. building.

The post office manager said the key "unlocks all mailboxes in the Dayton area" and "that several mailboxes have been opened around different locations in the city since the key has been stolen," the police report states.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and is awaiting a response.

The call to Dayton police came less than an hour after Beavercreek and Kettering law enforcement reported mail thefts from drop boxes outside post offices in those cities, documents show.

Beavercreek police saw at least one person flee the Dayton-Xenia Road post office in a minivan at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, records show. An officer was unable to catch the vehicle after a short chase in which the driver ran a red light after leaving "at a high rate of speed" on Research Park Boulevard, a police report states.

All four drop boxes were later found open with two nearby "mail totes" empty except for one envelope and an alert was issued to surrounding law enforcement, according to the police report.

About 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Kettering police responded to a post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. on a "self-initiated" theft complaint, documents show.

The thieves used a key to gain access to Kettering's Forrer post office drop boxes and apparently later disposed of any mail that did not contain checks, Detective Vince Mason said.

BLUE ASH MAIL THEFTS

In Blue Ash, near Cincinnati, police arrested and charged five people from out of state with forgery in connection to an investigation into stolen mail.

In a press release, police said a citizen called Monday, May 16 to say a man was going through her mail on Waxwing Drive. She was able to provide the man's vehicle description and license plate.

After a K-9 officer spotted the vehicle at the Red Roof Inn on Pfeiffer Road, Blue Ash police set up surveillance on the car and obtained a search warrant. When multiple people left a hotel room and went inside the vehicle, police arrested them. Additional people inside the hotel room were taken into custody.

The following people were charged with forgery and possession of criminal tools: — Jazmine Monet Jackson of Virginia Beach, Virginia — Johntavious West of Atlanta, Georgia — Denise Mayfield of Leeds, Alabama — Armand Anthony Brooks of Stone Mountain, Georgia — Roderick Lamar Davis of Atlanta, Georgia.

David was also charged with obstructing official business.

Blue Ash police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges might be filed.

Journal-News content partner WCPO contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • State Department to collect, analyze evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    The State Department announced on Tuesday that it is launching a program to collect and analyze evidence of Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine. A new Conflict Observatory will include “the documentation, verification, and dissemination of open-source evidence regarding the actions of Russia’s forces during President Putin’s brutal war of choice,” the State Department said. “The…

  • North Korea boasts recovery as WHO worries over missing data

    North Korea on Wednesday added hundreds of thousands of infections to its growing pandemic caseload but also said that a million people have already recovered from suspected COVID-19 just a week after disclosing an outbreak, a public health crisis it appears to be trying to manage in isolation as global experts express deep concern about dire consequences. The country’s anti-virus headquarters announced 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths in state media Wednesday. Outside experts believe most of the fevers are from COVID-19 but North Korea lacks tests to confirm so many.

  • EU rushes out $300 billion roadmap to ditch Russian energy

    The European Union’s executive arm moved Wednesday to jump-start plans for the 27-nation bloc to abandon Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, proposing a nearly 300 billion-euro ($315 billion) package that includes more efficient use of fuels and faster rollout of renewable power. The European Commission’s investment initiative is meant to help the 27 EU countries start weaning themselves off Russian fossil fuels this year. The goal is to deprive Russia, the EU’s main supplier of oil, natural gas and coal, of tens of billions in revenue and strengthen EU climate policies.

  • Biden warns of 'another tough hurricane season' this year

    President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that the country will likely see “another tough hurricane season” this year, and he pledged that his administration was prepared to respond to the storms and help Americans recover from them. Biden urged Americans to "pay attention to hurricane warnings and follow the guidance of your local authorities." Before his remarks, Biden toured a hangar at Joint Base Andrews to view aircraft used to track and respond to hurricanes.

  • Gov. Hochul calls domestic terrorism 'most significant threat' to nation in wake of Buffalo shooting

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants tighter gun control, vowed to investigate social media platforms and promised to fight domestic terror after the Buffalo shooting.

  • Biden's burdens grow: Sagging global economy adds to US woes

    As President Joe Biden embarks for Asia on Thursday, he's facing a new risk at home for the economy and his Democratic Party: a global slowdown caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic shutting down Chinese cities and factories. The world economy can't cast U.S. ballots. It's an additional challenge that highlights the steep climb for Biden, whose approval ratings have plunged as prices for everyday goods in the U.S. have soared.

  • Stocks Wipe Out Prior Day's Rally As Retailers Lead Losses

    Stock market losses worsened at midday Wednesday, as retail stocks led a broad sell-off that wiped away the major indexes' big gains from the previous session.

  • Buffett Ups Chevron, Apple Holdings, Adds 8 Stakes in Q1

    The Oracle of Omaha finally looks bullish. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13F filing revealed Warren Buffett did plenty of buying in Q1 2022, including eight new positions.

  • Florida man attacks driver with knife during road rage incident, victim pulls out gun, deputies say

    Intense cellphone video shows the moments deputies say a Florida man attacked another driver with a knife during a road rage incident and the victim turned the tables by pulling out a gun.

  • 9-year-old Brooklyn girl cried ‘Mommy, help me,’ as she died after hours of beatings and abuse: prosecutors

    “Mommy, help me,” 9-year-old Shalom Guifarro begged as she lay dying in her family’s Brooklyn apartment, after enduring hours of abuse — allegedly at the hands of the same person the child wished would save her. The heartbreaking details of the little girl’s final hours were detailed by prosecutors at her mother Shemene Cato’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Tuesday, where she was ...

  • KFC employee saves the day after kidnapped woman leaves note begging for help

    HEROIC WORKER: The KFC employee was able to give an accurate description of both the suspect and the victim.

  • 911 Dispatcher Accused Of Hanging Up On Buffalo Shooting Call Now On Leave

    The dispatcher was benched after a Tops Supermarket employee said she was berated for whispering as she called for help during the massacre.

  • The Johnny Depp Lawyer Who Grilled Amber Heard Gains a Cult Following

    Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty“In a world of Amber Heards, be a Camille Vasquez.”That is just one of an avalanche of social-media posts this week that lavished praise on the attorney enjoying a star turn as she cross-examined Amber Heard in the Virginia civil defamation trial pitting the actress against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.After spending several days on the stand leveling disturbing allegations of sexual and physical violence against Depp, Heard faced a counter-attack by Vasquez on

  • Woman refuses to pay to get hair redone, steals purse, throws victim from car, police say

    A woman who wasn’t happy with her hair is now wanted for theft and aggravated assault, according to the Memphis Police Department.

  • Ga. Supreme Court upholds man’s conviction for murdering newborn daughter

    The father was sentenced to life in prison in 2019, but says his lawyers didn't do enough to help him.

  • 8-year-old boy in China caught on video brutally beating 2-year-old girl to steal her snacks

    Surveillance footage from China showed an 8-year-old boy violently stomping on the head of a 2-year-old girl to steal the snacks she was carrying. On May 5, the boy, named Zhuang, entered the toddler’s home in Haikou where she was playing alone, according to a Weibo post from Owl Video. In the surveillance footage, the boy is seen kicking the 2-year-old to the ground before violently stomping on her head.

  • She Vanished on Spring Break in 2009. Cops Say They Found Her Body—and Her Killer

    Georgetown SheriffThe body of a 17-year-old New York girl who vanished during a 2009 trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has been found and identified—and a registered sex offender who was an early person of interest in the case is charged with kidnapping, raping, and strangling her.At a news conference Monday, the family of Brittanee Drexel listened as a parade of law enforcement officials discussed the “bittersweet” turn in the cold case but provided no details about how they were able to cr

  • FBI Records Reveal Matt Gaetz Was in Chaos Mode as Scandal Broke

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFifteen minutes before Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was due to go on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on March 30, 2021—hours after a bombshell report that he was under investigation for allegedly sex trafficking a minor—Gaetz was shouting, repeatedly, at FBI agents in his family home.“Do you have a warrant to be here?” Gaetz yelled, according to an FBI report of the event obtained by The Daily Beast.But as adversarial as Gaetz was in those mome

  • 'Their plan was pretty faulty': Casey White captured, Vicky White deceased. What we know

    Alabama prison escapee Casey White, and alleged accomplice Vicky White, found in Evansville, Indiana. From Motel 41 to local ties, here's what we know

  • A 911 dispatcher accused of hanging up on a Tops employee who was reporting the Buffalo mass shooting is now off the job

    An assistant manager said she called 911 when she heard gunshots, but the dispatcher "said something crazy to me and then she hung up in my face."