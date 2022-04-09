Multiple arrests after 2 separate threats involving guns on high school campuses in Anchorage and Eagle River

Annie Berman, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
Apr. 9—Two separate incidents Friday involving threats of guns on high school campuses — one at Bartlett High School in Anchorage, and the other at Eagle River High School — resulted in multiple arrests, but no shootings or lockdowns, according to officials.

The two incidents appear to be unrelated, and everyone involved is now safe, Anchorage School District spokesman MJ Thim said Friday afternoon.

The Anchorage Police Department said in an online report that a juvenile who was not a student at Bartlett High School entered the school with a gun.

The juvenile was detained while outside on school property; he was taken into custody by police and the gun was secured, police said.

Police also said that during the investigation, two women "arrived at the scene and physically assaulted a Bartlett High School staff member and two APD Officers."

Immaculate Lafaele, 19, and Paseta Fruean, 20, were arrested and brought to Hiland Mountain Correctional Center on charges of assault, felony hindering and resisting arrest.

An adult male staff member and two officers received minor injuries, police said. No students were injured.

On Friday afternoon, Bartlett High School families received an email signed by the school's principal, Sean Prince, that described the incident.

"Students and staff are safe," Prince's email said.

At Bartlett, school administrators extended fourth period so that they could go to classrooms to explain to students what had occurred, according to Lisa Miller, a spokeswoman with the Anchorage School District.

Police continue to investigate the incident and encourage anyone with information to call 311, APD's non-emergency line.

Earlier in the day, around 9 a.m., a staff member at Eagle River High School reported to police a threatening message circulating on social media that appeared to have been written by a student who discussed bringing a gun to school, police said in an online report.

The threat was posted to Snapchat on Thursday night, school administrators wrote in an email that went out to families.

School resource and patrol officers interviewed the student believed to have written the message as well as other students. No weapons were found at the school, and at least one juvenile was arrested, police said. "Charges were forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice," police said.

"We are thankful for the students who reached out to report what was circulating on social media following the original post to help keep our school a safe place for everyone," Eagle River High School administrators said in the email to families. "We encourage students to continue to report safety concerns that they hear or see to the administration or APD."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

