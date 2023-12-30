Multiple arrests in connection with burglary that led to shooting of officer made
Oakland police sources tell KTVU that multiple arrests have been made in connection with the burglary that led to the shooting.
Oakland police sources tell KTVU that multiple arrests have been made in connection with the burglary that led to the shooting.
Save space and juice up three devices at one time with this nifty, three-in-one charging station.
The Jaguars will be without their quarterback for a key game Sunday.
The deal reportedly contains an opt-out after the first year.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
The quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since his demotion.
A three-judge panel at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia affirms a lower court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump can be sued by U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump financially liable for the Washington riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
Our weekly analysis of the Biden economy looks back on 2023 to see what Biden needs to go his way in 2024.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.
From mountain lions to a pizza delivery guy foiling a robbery attempt, cameras meant to protect post-pandemic purchases provided endless entertainment this year.
Emergency contraception sales surge after certain holidays, especially New Year's Eve.
The Browns didn't allow Deshaun Watson's injury to ruin their season.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
LG has announced some new laptops for CES 2024, including updates to the gram line. The Gram Pro is stuffed with Intel Core Ultra chips and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs and features plenty of AI.
Tampa Bay is a practical lock to win the NFC South.
At an all-hands meeting just before Thanksgiving, Superpedestrian’s CEO Assaf Biderman told staff the electric scooter company was gearing up for fresh funding and a merger. Management would announce the news on January 1, but until then, Superpedestrian needed to go lean. Less than a month later, Superpedestrian would collapse.
After 41 seasons at the helm, even good-natured Pat Sajak's bound to get "testy" once in a while.
Are you sitting down? Stop it. These desks can raise or lower with the push of a button. Your body will thank you.