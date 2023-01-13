Multiple arrests made in connection to killing of Paterson man in October

Three defendants were charged in relation to what prosecutors are calling a murder that occurred in October on a troubled corner where the city and its police have struggled to curtail a flourishing drug market and rash of killings.

Shaquan Winstead, 28, and David Armfield, 31, both of Paterson, were arrested earlier this week on charges of murder, attempted murder and weapons violations stemming from the shooting of Briheem Nero, 42, of Paterson, and a 49-year-old female resident, who survived her injuries, near the corner of Van Houten and Summer streets on Oct. 1.

Stephanie French, 26, of Totowa, was charged with hindering apprehension due to allegations she helped Winstead ― who was arrested in Virginia ― evade capture.

The night of Nero's death, police arrived to the corner at 10:34 p.m. on a report of a shooting but did not find the two victims until learning both were at St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where Nero was pronounced dead, Passaic County prosecutors said Friday.

Winstead and Armfield, whom prosecutors have accused of taking part in Nero's shooting, remained in custody as the state prepared motions to request their ongoing detention pending trial, authorities stated.

Both could face anywhere from 30 years to life in prison for the murder of Nero, and 10 to 20 years for attempted murder, if convicted of the charges. Furthermore, each weapons violation could net Winstead and Armfield a sentence of five to 10 years. A five-year sentence could be ordered against French if convicted of helping Winstead evade arrest.

Nero was killed on the same corner where Shaheem Jones, 26, was fatally shot less than a month earlier and little over a year after 28-year-old Kevin Lewis was killed at the same intersection near the library's main branch.

Mayor Andre Sayegh vowed to focus on crime near the library after authorities and residents alike noted the area had become a hub for the city's drug trade, leading police to carry out an eight-day sweep, netting 18 arrests in September 2020.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Trio arrested in connection with killing