Multiple arrests made in death of 5-year-old Ferndale girl

Three people were arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a 5-year-old girl in Ferndale, according to the Ferndale Police Department.

According to a media release, the girl died of ingesting fentanyl at her home on March 8.

Melissa Welch and Cody Craig were taken into custody in the 3300 block of Northwest Avenue in Bellingham, while Michael Doane was taken into custody at his home in the 2300 block of Douglas Road.

All three were booked into the Whatcom County Jail on charges of first-degree murder.

According to police, Welch and Doane are the victim’s parents and Craig is Welch’s boyfriend.

Investigators determined the girl had a very high and fatal amount of fentanyl in her blood, which they believe she was able to obtain at the home before her death.

Investigators also believe Welch and Craig continued to distribute fentanyl after the girl’s death.

All three were home when the girl died and all three used fentanyl, according to police.

The girl’s 8-year-old sister has been relocated with other family members.