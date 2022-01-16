Multiple arrests are made after firearms are found in Merced motel rooms, police say

Multiple suspects were arrested after they were found Saturday with firearms at a Merced motel, according to authorities.

Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers followed up on information regarding occupants in rooms at the Merced Inn and Suites in possession of firearms, according to a department social media post.

About 1:22 p.m., the officers conducted a probation search of a room occupied by 39-year-old Douglas Smith. During the search, officers located a 9 mm Polymer 80 handgun. Police said Smith is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. He was arrested on suspicion of multiple firearm-related charges, according to police.

Later, about 8:12 p.m., officers served a search warrant on a room occupied by 44-year-old Robert Yanez, 43-year-old Naomi Akard, 26-year-old Miguel Garcia and 24-year-old Briana Villegas, according to police. During the search, officers located a Polymer 80 9 mm handgun, according to the post. The four suspects were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and gang enhancements, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Tevon Prevostini at 209-388-7728 or prevestonit@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.