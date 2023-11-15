Multiple arson, graffiti cases under investigation in northeast Fort Collins neighborhoods

Investigators are seeking information about a series of arsons in northeast Fort Collins neighborhoods.

Arsons and criminal mischief incidents began in October in the TimberVine neighborhood and Collins Aire Mobile Home Park, according to a news release from Fort Collins Police Services. Here are the incidents police are investigating:

On Oct. 23, Fort Collins police responded to a report that a pride flag had been burned, which caught a chair cushion on fire in the TimberVine neighborhood.

The evening of Oct. 23, Poudre Fire Authority responded to a grass fire in the open space near the TimberVine neighborhood.

Less than an hour after responding to the grass fire, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Collins Aire Mobile Home Park for a vehicle fire. While responding, investigators also found a burning trash can nearby.

On Oct. 24, there was graffiti reported and an American flag that was burned at a home in the TimberVine neighborhood, near the open space where the grass fire occurred.

On Nov. 12, four reports were made by different residents in the TimberVine neighborhood: A chair was lit on fire and the fire spread to a residence; a small grass fire was lit in a canal and graffiti was found nearby; a pride flag was burned and the home's garage had graffiti on it; and a scarecrow was burned and a chair was stolen.

Because the TimberVine neighborhood is in Fort Collins Police Service's jurisdiction and the Collins Aire Mobile Home Park is in the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction, and the incidents reported in both neighborhoods have many similarities, the agencies have been working together to investigate these cases.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing, and law enforcement are still working to determine if any of these crimes are bias-motivated, according to the Fort Collins police news release.

Anyone with information about these incidents or possible suspects is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Services Det. Matt Schuh at 970-416-8043 or Larimer County Sheriff's Office Investigator Stephen Gates at 970-498-5169. People who want to share information anonymously can do so through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or crimestopperslarimer.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins, Larimer County law enforcement investigating graffiti, arson