Multiple bald eagles spotted in Lexington over the weekend

Multiple bald eagles were spotted in Lexington over the weekend.

Lexington police posted multiple photos of two bald eagles.

The eagles were spotted flying and perching on top of the roof of the DPW building.

The Bald Eagle has been the national emblem of the United States since 1782.

These regal birds aren’t really bald, but white-feathered heads gleam in contrast to their chocolate-brown body and wings.

