Multiple bodies found in vehicle at Sunport

Mar. 5—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A "foul" odor led security to the remains of at least two people inside a vehicle early Friday morning on the top level of the parking garage at the Albuquerque Sunport.

Interim Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said they do not know how long the bodies had been there, but he said the people were not killed at the Sunport.

"Vehicles come and park there for days — the tipping point here for this vehicle was they felt there was a foul odor," he said.

Medina said they don't know if the homicides happened in the city limits. He did not give the victims' genders or say how they died.

Medina said around 1 a.m. airport security were doing random checks of the parking garage when they smelled a "foul odor" coming from a vehicle. He said Security called Albuquerque police to assist and they discovered the remains of more than one person.

"Detectives are already working on some leads that we have but it's still very early in the investigation," he said.

Albuquerque police cordoned off the parking garage stairwells with crime scene tape as detectives gathered on the top level around a vehicle.

Nyika Allen, Director of Aviation for the city, said the investigation has not impacted airport operations in any way.