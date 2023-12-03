Multiple buildings, trailers destroyed in Williamson County fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A blaze broke out in Williamson County Thursday night, damaging several structures and burning dozens of tires.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue said crews responded to a barn on fire along Old Carters Creek Pike, just outside the Franklin city limits, shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

When units arrived at the scene, they said a bard was fully-involved in flames, which were spreading into other small outbuildings and trailers. Meanwhile, a brush fire had also spread to the adjacent property.

2 found trapped in car down Maury County embankment following head-on crash

According to officials, multiple fire engines responded to the call, as well as two tankers, but because of the amount of materials inside the barn and the limited hydrant access in the area, another tanker was requested from the Arrington Volunteer Fire Department in order to help sustain the water supply.

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

Williamson County Fire/Rescue said three small buildings, two trailers, a 30-foot boat, and 50 tires were destroyed in the fire. However, there were no reports of injuries.

Due to the burning tires, the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency reportedly responded to the scene to help monitor the air quality.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Meanwhile, the Williamson County Highway Department brought out a skid steer loader to move the debris, making sure all of the flames were extinguished, officials said. Foam was also applied to ensure the fire did not rekindle.

In addition to the agencies already mentioned, Williamson County Fire/Rescue thanked the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Box 94, Middle Tennessee Electric, and the Spring Hill Fire Department for their assistance at the scene.

No additional details have been released about the fire, including what caused it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.