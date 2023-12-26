Multiple burglaries and other reports

Dec. 26—Juveniles cited for marijuana, e-cigarette, alcohol

Police cited one for possession of marijuana under 21 and another for possession of an e-cigarette on school property and possession of alcohol under 21 at 9:20 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited two juveniles for underage consumption of alcohol after a reported juvenile party at 8:56 p.m. Friday at 1105 Madison Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 3:25 p.m. Friday of a theft in progress at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. involving about $75 to $80 worth of Pokemon cards.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 6:36 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run crash at 219 Ridge Road.

Burglary reported

Police received a report at 4:48 p.m. Saturday that someone had broken in, cut a lock and stolen jewelry at 721 Belmont St.

Damage reported

Damage was reported in a room at 7:44 p.m. Saturday at 611 Ulstad Ave.

1 arrested on warrant, new charge

Police arrested Ethan Joesph Tindal, 22, on a Mower County warrant and a new charge of fifth-degree possession at 12:44 a.m. Sunday at 333 E. Third St.

Attempted break-in reported

Police received a report at 9:15 p.m. Sunday of two males who were attempting to break-in two a building at 625 W. Main St.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 10:43 a.m. Monday at 1402 Lee Ave.

1 arrested after receiving report of disorderly conduct

Police arrested Efren Estrada, 24, after receiving a report at 11:16 a.m. Monday off disorderly conduct at 1014 Garfield Ave.

Theft reported in jail

Deputies received a report at 10:56 p.m. Monday of two inmates who had reportedly stolen another inmates card and purchased phone cards in the Freeborn County jail.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Jacob Michael Turvey, 44, for driving while intoxicated and fifth-degree drug possession after receiving a report at 12:19 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle that was all over the road on Freeborn County Road 46 near 830th Avenue in Hayward.

Burglary reported

Deputies received a report at 11:28 a.m. Saturday of a burglary at 77086 135th St. in Glenville. A door was reported ripped off and kicked in, the basement was flooded, cameras were unplugged and a TV was on the ground.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Deputies arrested Jayson Perez Rivera, 40, for domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation after receiving a report at 5:40 p.m. Saturday of an assault that had occurred at 1:30 a.m. at 136 E. Lake St. in Emmons.

Vehicle fire reported

A vehicle fire was reported at 11:26 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 90 near milepost 146.