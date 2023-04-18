Multiple calls made to 911 from address of Darke Co. double homicide; 1 made night of crime

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office has released multiple 911 calls received from the home where two people were found stabbed to death last week.

The four calls, obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, were made from March 28 until the night deputies believe the homicide took place, April 13.

March 28:

On March 28 and a male calls from the 4200 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road and tells dispatchers that he hurt his back in a fall and would like to go to the hospital.

The man identifies himself as 39-year-old Adam Uchyn.

Uchyn would later be identified as the suspect in a double homicide at the address weeks later.

Uchyn denies an ambulance after the dispatcher tells him they cannot guarantee which hospital the squad will take him to.

April 3:

The next two calls are made on April 3. One in the early morning and later that afternoon. The caller is also identified as Uchyn.

Uchyn tells dispatchers he got into a fight with his girlfriend in Greenville and he was told that “she was not supposed to be here without police” but she is currently at the home.

He said he does not have a protection order against his girlfriend but plans to file one in the morning.

He tells the dispatcher that his girlfriend does not live at the address but has been staying with him.

The home is owned by his cousin, he adds. Darke County Property records show the owner of the home is Michelle Phipps.

Uchyn calls 911 again later that day, again from the Weavers-Fort Jefferson address.

“I had the sheriff’s out here last night, my ex was told that she is not supposed to come here to pick up stuff without a sheriff, and she is here,” he tells dispatchers.

The dispatcher tells Uchyn they will send deputies out there again.

April 13, night of the homicide:

The final call, only 18 seconds, comes in on April 13, the night before Michelle Phipps, 63, and James Donnelly, 57, were found stabbed to death.

This call is not made by Uchyn.

A female caller tells dispatchers her address. She can be heard saying what sounds like “stop it” before the call disconnects.

Darke County Deputies previously told News Center 7 they were called to the address at around 6:30 p.m. after a 911 hang-up.

When they arrived they met Uchyn who said he was the one who made the call, he filed a report alleging a theft and assault had happened at the home before the perpetrator left the scene.

“This report was a ruse he created to prevent the deputies from discovering the murder that had likely just occurred,” a release by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Investigators believe the woman who made the call on April 13 was Phipps.

At the time deputies responded to the call they said they were unaware of the gender of the caller and took Uchyn’s report at face value.

The next morning two women came to the sheriff’s office to report a possible homicide at the address. When deputies investigated they found Phipps and Donnelly dead.

Last week Chicago Police arrested Uchyn on a felony probation warrant, hours later deputies called him a person of interest in the homicide.

Uchyn is being held in a jail in Chicago awaiting extradition on a felony probation violation warrant.



