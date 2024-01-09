Multiple candidates file on first day for W.Va.'s May 14 primary

Jan. 9—BLUEFIELD — Monday was the first day to file for political office in West Virginia, and multiple candidate filings were reported.

The candidate filing period for the May 14 primary election in the Mountain State continues through through midnight January 27.

In Mercer County, a number of day one candidate filings were reported.

Alan Christian filed as a Republican for sheriff of Mercer County.

Incumbent Republican Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran also filed for re-election Monday.

Brian Blankenship of Princeton filed as a Republican for the District 2 seat on the Mercer County Commission.

The race for county assessor is already contested by two Republicans.

Lyle Cottle, the incumbent assessor, is being challenged for the Republican nomination by Tommy Bailey, the incumbent sheriff of Mercer County.

There were no candidates to file as a Democrat as of Monday in Mercer County.

Five candidates filed Monday in the non-partisan magistrate race in Mercer County. They included incumbent magistrates Mike Crowder, Keith Compton, Mike Flanigan, Susan Honaker and William Holroyd.

On the state level, two candidates filed for governor as of Monday. They were Republican Mac Warner and Democrat Stephen Williams.

Republican Kris Warner filed for secretary of state along with Democrat Thornton Cooper.

Incumbent Republican Chandler Swope of Bluefield filed for re-election in the Senate District 6 contest.

Incumbent Republican Marty Gearheart of Bluefield also filed for re-election in the House of Delegates District 37 contest.

Republican Alex Mooney filed Monday for the U.S Senate seat in West Virginia. Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who announced his U.S. Senate bid last year, didn't immediately file for that office on Monday.

Republican Riley Moore filed in the U.S. House District 2 race and Democrat Chris Bob Reed filed in the U.S. House District 1 contest.

In McDowell County, no candidate filings were immediately reported through the secretary of state's office.

In Monroe County, Republican Kenny W. Mann filed for county commission and Republican Sarah F. Martin filed for assessor.

Also in Monroe County, Republican Michael Heller filed for sheriff and Democrat Justin R. St. Clair filed for prosecuting attorney.

There is still plenty of time for additional candidates to file for political office with the filing deadline not being until Jan. 27.

