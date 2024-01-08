Multiple car break-ins, windows smashed reported in Northern Liberties: police

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating reports of numerous car break-ins and windows smashed in Northern Liberties.

It’s sadly not an unusual crime in the city, but some neighbors in Northern Liberties tell FOX 29 they have never seen so many cars hit at once.

Neighbors saw multiple cars parked on and just off Front Street with windows shattered and center consoles and glove boxes left open and rummaged through early Saturday morning.

"At least nine cars that I counted were all broken into, and it’s not the most settling feeling when you’re trying to find a parking spot you see all this happening," said Andrew Pierce. "It was just crazy to see that many cars at once."

Philadelphia Police say they received multiple calls for vandalism at different locations within close proximity of each other.

They identified at least five vehicles with damage to front windshields, and driver and passenger side windows.

Police say the owners of those vehicles told them no items were taken.

In cell phone video provided to FOX 29 on Saturday morning, one of the vehicles had a piece of cardboard covering a window with a message, "Nothing Inside."

"It’s really frustrating because then it affects your insurance, and you have to pay to get it fixed and you don’t know who did it," said Michelle Heery, who had her car broken into last year.

Heery explained she tries to park close to her home and also saw the damaged vehicles on Saturday morning.

"It was almost every single car, it wasn’t a targeted make or model," she says.

When it comes to free street parking in the area, Pierce says the options are very limited outside the spots on Front Street.

"I say a little prayer now and just keep everything valuable out of my car," he says. "I just got a brand new car, that’s the last thing I’d want to see is come out to smashed windows or something like that."

Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information or surveillance video to contact them.