Multiple-car pileup causes major delays on I-40
Traffic backed up for several miles as crews worked to clear the crash.
Traffic backed up for several miles as crews worked to clear the crash.
The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.
As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
After being benched for two weeks, the Falcons turn back to their 2022 third-round pick.
Here are the best Black Friday 2023 deals available right now from Amazon, Target, Walmart and other retailers.
Leaders from China's neighboring countries made their case for moving investments to other parts of Southeast Asia.
"To everyone whose shoes got f***ed up, I hope it was worth it," post-punk artist Mareux quipped, as he looked out at all the beachside concertgoers trudging through the sand in their pointy boots. Suffice to say, it was.
In 2018, I wrote a TechCrunch article stating that 2018 was “the year social networks were no longer social.” At some point, social networks were no longer about connecting with your closest friends, keeping up with long-distance family members and feeling a special connection with people you love. Amo, a small team based in Paris, has been working for the better part of 2023 on a brand new social app called ID.
The Sunday game topped 59 million concurrent viewers, shattering the 53 million milestone that was set just earlier this week. With no high-profile cricket game any time soon, Hotstar is likely to maintain the record for at least six months. As far as the concurrent viewers metric is concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18’s JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Nothing announced on X that it's pulling the Nothing Chats beta from the Play Store as it works out bugs. Since its release, critics have voiced concerns over the risks that come with Sunbird's iMessage workaround, which Nothing Chats is based on.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
You should consider getting a remote if you already have a garage door opener system. You can access your garage from afar and it works for multiple doors.
These sparkling pieces will have you all set for the winter party circuit.
Here’s what to know about average pet care costs, financing vet bills, and how to choose the right financing option.
The company has so far laid off more than 27,000 employees since last year.
The perfect nude lippy is hard to come by. One creator is sharing tips on why some shades might not be doing the trick. The post Image consultant on TikTok explains why some shades of nude might not be working for you, and we asked a makeup artist to weigh in appeared first on In The Know.
In a surprising move, OpenAI today abruptly fired Sam Altman, its CEO and a member of its board of directors, and installed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Murati, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and then at Zodiac Aerospace, the French aerospace group.
Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?