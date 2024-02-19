Multiple cars burglarized at Parkway Village church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple cars were broken into during Sunday morning service at a Parkway Village church, according to Memphis Police.

According to reports, just after noon, officers responded to the Parkway Village Church of Christ located at 4400 Knight Arnold Road.

The victims advised police that between 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., someone busted out various windows of cars parked in the church lot.

Police say all of the interiors of the vehicles had been ransacked. One victim had an envelope containing various documents stolen from his Buick Encore, but nothing else was taken from the vehicles.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

