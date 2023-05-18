Multiple cases cleared as man gets 85-year sentence

May 17—CENTERVILLE — A judge sentenced an Appanoose County man this month to a total of 84 years in prison in a plea deal that settled a myriad of charges.

The cases against man, 34-year-old David Duane Boley, included charges that he sexually abused a young girl on a regular basis as well as a case involving his assault and disarming of a police officer.

Boley was found guilty by Judge Greg Milani after a bench trial on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, as well as one other sexual-related charge.

Additionally, Boley entered a guilty plea to charges of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and assault causing serious injury. Those charges stemmed from a spree last year where police said Boley assaulted and disarmed an Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy and burglarized a home in the area.

Boley made headlines in February after he flipped a courtroom table as Milani read the sexual abuse verdicts during a hearing at the Appanoose County Courthouse on Feb. 27. Boley has pled guilty to charges stemming from the incident and awaits a June sentencing date.

Two class B felonies for drug distribution to a person under the age of 18 were dismissed as part of a global plea.

On May 1, Milani sentenced Boley to a combined 85 years in prison, with credit for approximately a year served in jail. Boley must serve at least 18 3/4 years based on statue for the charge of second-degree sexual abuse. He was also fined $8,900.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.