Multiple cases of omicron virus detected in NYC

The Daily Beast
via YouTubeAmy Carlson, the leader of a New Age sect known as Love Has Won, died due to a decline brought on by alcohol abuse, anorexia, and dosing colloidal silver, according to an autopsy report from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office in Colorado.Mystery initially shrouded Carlson’s death after her mummified body was discovered in April in a green sleeping bag with its eyes missing in a home in Crestone, Colorado, arrest affidavits revealed at the time. Police had raided the home after being