Multiple casinos, sportsbooks see damage after flooding on the Las Vegas Strip
The Las Vegas Valley saw widespread flooding after severe thunderstorms, leaving multiple casinos on the Las Vegas Strip with water damage.
The Las Vegas Valley saw widespread flooding after severe thunderstorms, leaving multiple casinos on the Las Vegas Strip with water damage.
The man accused of shooting a state trooper in a convenience store in Aliquippa was involved in a high-profile murder back in 2005.
When the sun starts to go down, Low Key lights up.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares a state of emergency Thursday over monkeypox outbreak.
This tremendous German sports car is a low-mileage masterpiece.
Man found hanging outside Oxnard Walgreens, big rig fire blocks lanes of Highway 23, ultralight crash in Lockwood Valley, more Ventura County news.
Tucked inside the merger agreement for JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines is a line that officials at Raleigh-Durham International Airport are paying close attention to.
"This world-first release proved to be our fastest-selling collection to date, with all titles selling out in just hours," the art house said.
Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas late Thursday — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday. “We’re getting right into the heart of the most active part,” said John Adair, a veteran meteorologist at the weather service office near Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The annual weather pattern has brought a parade of storms across the U.S. Southwest in recent weeks that lead to flooding in normally dry washes, rain measured in inches and rescue operations.
Crowds of people gathered along the PCB coast Wednesday to watch a male loggerhead sea turtle be released back into the Gulf of Mexico.
A former Trump administration Department of Justice (DOJ) official who worked closely with Jeffrey Clark is cooperating with his former employer’s investigation into the former president’s pressure campaign at the DOJ, according to multiple reports. “We’ve been fully cooperating both with the Department of Justice and the Select Committee, and we’ll continue with that cooperation,”…
China's special economic zone in Hengqin, the largest island in the southern city of Zhuhai and located near the gambling hub of Macau, will offer generous cash incentives to semiconductor companies to help develop the area into a major new outpost for their industry. Hengqin, covering an area measuring 106.46 square kilometres that is roughly three times the size of Macau, will offer cash subsidies of up to 30 million yuan (US$4.4 million) each for semiconductor firms to set up new offices or c
California cannot seek environmental concessions from five Native American Tribes during negotiations to renew their contracts to operate “Las Vegas style” casinos, a federal appeals court held. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday the state violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) by demanding nearly 30 pages’ worth of “sprawling” environmental regulations, as well as tort and family-law changes with no direct relation to gaming activities. Among other things, the state wanted the Tribes to enact “significant aspects” of the California Environmental Quality Act and “give state and local government agencies an apparent veto” over tribal projects, the opinion said.
The London gallery said Johnny Depp's work was their "fastest-selling collection to date."
The Mega Millions jackpot officially hits $1.1 billion, ranking as one of the largest lotteries in history.
Packers rookie Christian Watson had "lingering soreness" in his knee at the end of OTAs and didn't want the injury lingering into the regular season.
Suri, Holmes' 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, sings a cover of "Blue Moon" in Holmes' new movie "Alone Together."
After potent thunderstorms rolled through Las Vegas on Thursday night, portions of the iconic Las Vegas Strip were left under water as floodwaters poured into area casinos. AccuWeather forecasters say the same pattern that allowed storms with torrential rainfall and strong winds to buffet Las Vegas will persist across much of the Southwest. Some visitors to Sin City were left stranded or scrambling to seek shelter on Thursday night as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area. The National We
When small-town Kentucky-born and raised Noah Thompson showed up to audition for American Idol, he didn’t come alone. He was accompanied by his friend Arthur, who was the one who encouraged him to audition in the first place. Little idea did the 20-year-old country singer have of how much his life ...
The Las Vegas housing market continues to struggle as consumers face economic pressure and personal stress from the looming presence of a possible recession.
Rainwater poured through the ceiling of a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, July 28, as flash flooding the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city.This footage posted to Twitter by user Sean Sable shows a steady stream of rain leaking through ceiling light fixtures in a casino. “Not sure if it’s raining more inside or outside” read a caption accompanying the video.Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said crews responded to a “variety of calls” on Thursday night and asked the public to avoid flooded areas.The NWS said scattered storms are expected in the area today and warned people to “stay alert to changing weather conditions.” Credit: Sean Sable via Storyful