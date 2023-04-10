5 killed, 6 injured in downtown Louisville shooting, police say; suspected shooter dead; live updates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were killed and six were injured during a shooting in Louisville's downtown area, police said Monday.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Old National Bank around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning and encountered gunshots being fired inside the bank, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a press conference. The suspected shooter was dead at the scene, but Humphrey said it's unclear how the suspect died.

Five people were killed inside the building and six people, including a police officer, were transported to a hospital with "various injuries," Humphrey said. It is unclear if the shooter was included among the five people Humphrey said were killed in the in

"We're unable to confirm the status of those who have been transported at this time," Humphrey said.

He said the investigation is ongoing, but there is "no active danger known to public at this time."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Twitter he is traveling to the scene.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Beshear tweeted.

A large police presence is at the scene. The ATF and FBI Louisville said on Twitter special agents responded to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg urged the public to stay out of the area in a statement on Twitter around 9 a.m., as officers respond to the situation.

"Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice," Greenberg tweeted. "We will provide information as soon as possible."

