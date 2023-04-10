At least five killed and six more injured in Louisville bank shooting

At least five people were killed and six more wounded in a mass shooting Monday morning inside a bank in Louisville.

One of the victims is a police officer, and the attacker is among those shot dead, authorities said at a mid-morning briefing.

“There is no active danger known to the public at this time,” the deputy chief of the Louisville metro police department, Paul Humphrey, told reporters.

Details of the killings at the Old National Bank in the city’s downtown were not immediately clear, but witnesses reported employees took shelter inside a bank vault and that officers had to force their way into the locked building.

At least five gunshot sounds were audible in a tweet posted by an eyewitness.

Footage from a news helicopter showed a large law enforcement presence, and shattered glass from the building’s frontage spread across a sidewalk.

CNN, quoting sources “close to the incident”, reported that the shooting did not appear to have evolved from a bank robbery. However, the network noted its information was “preliminary”.

The shooting took place at about 8.30am local time, CNN reported, and the bank was not scheduled to open until 9am.

The Old National Bank is close to the city’s Slugger Field baseball stadium. Humphrey asked residents to stay out of the area while the investigation continued.

The Democratic governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, tweeted that he was on his way to Louisville. “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he wrote.

Authorities are expected to give a further update at about 11.30am ET.

The Gun Violence Archive resource website defines a mass shooting in which four or more victims are killed or wounded. As of Monday morning, there had been at least 145 shootings which fit that definition, according to the website.

Calls for more substantial gun control in the US have increased amid that rate of mass shootings, including from Joe Biden. The president has consistently called on federal lawmakers to pass an assault weapons, but Congress has been unable to do so.

More details soon …