'Multiple casualties' in vehicle rollover accident involving US Marines in North Carolina

Multiple people were killed after a vehicle rollover accident involving U.S. Marines on Wednesday in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group, based at Camp Lejeune, confirmed on Twitter that there were "multiple casualties" in the accident.

"We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG," the Logistics Group wrote on Twitter. "We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident."

The accident occurred in the area of U.S Highway 17 and state Highway 210, near Camp Lejeune, Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told WNCT.

A witness told WITN News that a Marine 5-ton truck carrying several Marines was the vehicle that overturned, and that a medical helicopter arrived to transport injured servicemembers.

Camp Lejeune is a training based focused on combat readiness. It is the largest Marine Corps base on the East Coast and occupies about 153,439 acres with 14 miles of beach on the Atlantic Ocean, according to the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

