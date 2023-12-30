Multiple charges have been brought following on fatal crash on Briley Parkway

Multiple charges have been brought against the two injured occupants of a 2011 Infiniti G37 that fled from Friday’s crash on Briley Parkway North.

Marqueze Boyd, 23, was fatally injured when the Infiniti lost control at a high rate of speed and flipped several times before coming to rest over a fence in the backyard of a residence on Cabin Hill Road.

He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died. According to the medical examiner, a head injury that Boyd suffered was a result of the crash.

The two other occupants of the Infiniti, Terrelle Butler, 20, and Kiyahn Hayes Woods, 22, ran from the scene and were located by a shed behind a home on Cabin Hill Road.

A backpack containing a large quantity of marijuana, a pistol, cash and clothes was recovered underneath the shed.

Butler and Woods were transported to the hospital and, upon their release, both will be booked for possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and felony weapon possession.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the crash investigation. Charges related to the crash are pending.

