Multiple charges dropped against man arrested after struggle with Newport News police

Multiple charges were dropped against a man who was captured on video being dragged out of his vehicle during a traffic stop in Newport News in June.

Lawrence Fenner was arrested and charged this summer with four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealing a weapon, obstruction of justice and fraudulent license plates.

Fenner’s attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, said three of the assault charges were dropped, and the fourth was downgraded to a misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. The remaining misdemeanor charges were deferred for two years, and will be dismissed pending good behavior, she said.

The charges stemmed from a traffic stop this summer, which was captured on video as four officers used force to remove Fenner from his car, then used a Taser to subdue him. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew voiced support for the officers in June, saying their actions were in line with the department’s policies and procedures.

But the video led to community outcry. Matheny-Willard, Fenner’s attorney, said they disagree with the chief that the officers’ actions were warranted.

“They were clearly excessive,” she said.

She will file a Notice of Intent within the next two weeks letting the city know she is filing a civil suit for excessive force.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com