Multiple charges filed after Morgantown man led police on a short manhunt

May 10—A Morgantown man who attempted to run from officers executing a search warrant on a vehicle is now facing multiple charges.

According to Granville Police, they were searching a vehicle at Ervin's Towing believed to be associated with a recent theft in Granville, when a male, who was on the property, reportedly fled the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, the man, later identified as Jordan A. Kovach, 31, of Morgantown, fled toward Decker's Creek behind Ervin's Towing after Granville officers ordered him to stop.

After the initial officers lost sight of Kovach, the complaint states several units from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department and Morgantown Police Department responded to the area to assist in locating him.

After about 20 minutes, police were able to locate Kovach in the creek, the complaint said.

Deputy Alexander, who filed the complaint, said Kovach refused officers' commands to exit the creek and began walking away from them through the creek bed.

Kovach eventually slowly climbed up the hill out of the creek, the deputy explained, and when he reached the top deputies were able to grab him by the arms to place him under arrest.

The complaint states that Kovach tensed up and began shouting when deputies grabbed him.

"As deputies went to place him on the ground to handcuff him and search him, " Alexander wrote, "Mr. Kovach kicked back and struck Deputy Thompson in the stomach, which also broke his assigned body-worn camera."

Kovach is charged with fleeing, battery on an officer, and destruction of property. He was given a $15, 000 personal recognizance bond and was released after posting the required ten percent.

