Multiple children accuse Wichita officer of sexual abuse dating to 2014, affidavit says

Multiple children in two states have accused Wichita police Officer Brock England of sexual abuse, including a girl who said he raped her at age 8, court documents show.

England, 32, has been charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and lewd molestation in Garfield County District Court, online Oklahoma state records show. Garfield County is about 90 miles southwest of Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office arrested England on Monday. He was being held Sedgwick County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, records show.

An affidavit of probable cause released by the Garfield County Oklahoma District Court includes allegations that England had molested as many as four young girls starting around the time he was in the Wichita Police Academy in 2014.

England — in a Zoom meeting with an Oklahoma detective and his lawyer — denied ever touching a child in the private area and denied having an inappropriate relationship with anyone, the affidavit says.

The investigation began in Sedgwick County and Oklahoma in October 2022 based on accusations from minors.

A Kansas Department for Children and Families social worker and a Sedgwick County detective interviewed a 13-year-old girl who said she had been raped by England in July 2018, when she was 8. The girl told investigators the rape happened at England’s mother’s house in Bison, Oklahoma.

The girl had been staying nearby. England had come over and asked if she wanted to go to his mother’s house. When they got there, no one was there. England turned on the TV and told the girl to take her clothes and then proceeded to take his off, the girl said in the interview.

England told the girl not to tell anyone or he would hurt her siblings. He then performed illegal sexual acts, the affidavit says.

The girl told a sibling a year before the investigation started that England had raped her, the sibling told authorities.

Investigators interviewed another girl in October 2022 about a separate sexual abuse allegation involving England.

The second girl said during an interview that she was at England’s apartment eight or nine years ago in Wichita. The girl was sitting on England’s lap while playing a game on his phone. He threatened to take away the game if she didn’t let him touch her genitals.

The second girl told an adult about the incident when she was 12. The woman made sure that the girl had no further contact with England. It’s unclear from the affidavit how old she at the time England allegedly touched her.

She told investigators of two other girls she claimed England had molested.

A third girl was interviewed by a Kansas Department for Children and Families social worker in Wichita in October 2022. The girl said on multiple occasions England would give her massages that led to him touching her genitals.

The girl recalled the incidents happening when England was in the Wichita Police Department Academy.

It’s not clear if law enforcement officers were able to interview the fourth child.

England worked for the Wichita Police Department from June 2014 to August 2019, when he left to work for the Enid Police Department. He returned to the Wichita department in December 2019.

He had been on paid administrative leave from the Wichita Police Department since October, when the investigation began. He was placed on unpaid leave Tuesday morning, a police spokesman said.