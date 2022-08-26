Multiple children hurt at in-home day care, Georgia police say. Now owner is arrested

A Georgia day care owner has been arrested following reports that multiple children were hurt while under her care, according to news outlets.

Connie Pound, 61, turned herself in to authorities at the Spalding County Jail after claims of abuse at her state-licensed, in-home day care center in Griffin, WSB-TV reported, citing police.

Authorities haven’t said what charges Pound is facing, and it’s unclear how many kids may have been injured.

McClatchy News reached out to the Griffin Police Department on Friday, Aug. 26, and was awaiting a response.

Parent Macy Jones said her daughter has attended Pound’s day care since she was a baby and that Pound came “highly recommended,” according to WAGA. She said she didn’t suspect anything was amiss, even after her daughter returned home with a black eye.

“When I asked about it, (Pound) said another kid hit her with a toy,” Jones told the news station. “I had no reason not to believe her.”

State authorities were notified and will launch a full investigation into Pound’s day care, WXIA reported.

Griffin is about 40 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

Teacher ‘repeatedly’ punches and pushes 4-year-old at Florida preschool, deputies say

EMS chief filmed women and girls in station’s bathroom for months, PA official says

Jailer watched ‘fight game’ that led to death of juvenile inmate, Georgia officials say