Multiple collisions blocks most lanes of I-405 in Bothell

KIRO 7 News Staff
A multiple-vehicle collision blocked most of the lanes of traffic on Interstate 405 in Bothell Friday morning.

The collision occurred on southbound I-405 just south of Northeast 195th Street, which blocked the toll lane and the right two general purpose lanes.

One lane of traffic was able to get by.

The Washington State Patrol and medics are on the scene.

According to WSDOT, by 8:45 a.m. the backup was 3 miles long. Drivers should find alternate routes, if possible.

