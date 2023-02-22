Multiple Colorado schools on lockdown due to unconfirmed threats

Schools in multiple Colorado towns went into lockdown on Wednesday morning due to a series of unconfirmed threats of violence.

Threats were reported in Boulder, Aspen, Brighton, Canon City, and Alamosa. KDVR has reported that there have been reports of an active shooter at Boulder High School, with police investigating reports of a person with a gun near the school building.

Boulder Police tweeted that they have not found any injuries to this point. According to another tweet, buses have been sent to the high school to evacuate students and bring them to a reunification center to meet their families.

We are still clearing the school but right now we have NOT found any victims. Please continue to shelter in place — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 22, 2023

The Aspen Police Department has said that their students are safe and buildings secure. The Brighton Police Department tweeted that officers had “found NO credible threat to students or the surrounding community” and had lifted secure status before 9.45am.

The Canon City Police Department posted on Facebook that “early indications are that this was a false report” but added that officers, along with the assistance of other agencies, continued to investigate and assess the validity of the threat.

In a statement, Alamosa School District Superintendent Diana Jones said dispatch received a call from an unknown number at 8.24am reporting a threat of an armed individual at Ortega Middle School but police responded and lifted the lockdown within minutes.

This story will be updated.