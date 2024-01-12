Multiple Columbus government services closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Multiple government agencies in Columbus will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

As a federal holiday, not only will schools and libraries be closed, most federal and state offices will be closed and there will be no mail deliveries on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are closed Monday. It’s a banking holiday, so most banks will not be open. However, ATMs and online banking services will be available.

Locally, waste and recycle will not pick up on Monday and will instead be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 17, according to the city of Columbus.

Government Services that will be closed include:

311 Citizens Service Center

Landfills

Animal Control

Property Tax & Motor Vehicle Registration

Columbus Civic Center Administration Office

Columbus Ice Rink

Recreation Centers

Britt David Studios

Senior Centers

Parks and Recreation Administrative office

The Columbus Aquatic Center, Cooper Creek Tennis Center, Lake Oliver Marina, Oxbow golf course and Bull Creek golf course will all operate under normal business hours, according to the release sent out by Columbus government.

Columbus Recorder’s Court will have 8 a.m. first advisement session only with normal service resuming on Tuesday.

There will be no METRA bus services available on Monday with normal service resuming on Tuesday, according to the release.