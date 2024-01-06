‘Multiple confrontations’ end with fatal Gresham shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early Saturday morning shooting left one person dead in Gresham but no arrests have been made despite the shooter being interviewed by investigators, Gresham police said.

The person was shot near E. Burnside and SE 188th, officials said. First responders provided on-scene aid and rushed the person to a hospital. But the person — whose name has not been publicly released — died a short time later.

Authorities said the person shot “was involved in multiple physical disturbances prior to the shooting,” the second such incident in a little more than a week. On December 28, a 34-year-old man was shot to death after a series of “multiple physical confrontations” with a number of others who were almost immediately contacted by police.

In neither case were any arrests immediately made.

Gresham police told KOIN 6 News there is no connection between the cases.

Saturday’s case is an active investigation and police believe there are more witnesses “who had contact with” the slain person before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gresham PD at 503.618.2719.

