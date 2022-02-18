Multiple crashes involving 100 vehicles shut down 30-mile stretch of I-39 in Illinois

A 30-mile stretch of an Illinois highway remains shut down Friday after more than 100 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes as a winter storm dumped snow across the Midwest.

Interstate 39 is closed in both directions with no access in central Illinois, between Normal and Minonk, and is not expected to reopen until around midday Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

Illinois State Police responded to a "property damage crash" involving 19 commercial motor vehicles and nine passenger vehicles south of El Paso, Illinois Thursday afternoon. A dozen tow trucks were on scene to clean the roadways, police said.

"We’re asking everyone to avoid the area," police spokesperson Haylie Polistina said in a video shared by police. "Please do not travel unless it is an emergency."

No injuries were reported and all motorists were taken to warming centers about three hours after the crash.

"Numerous other vehicles slid off the roadway or were stuck in the congestion of the traffic backup," Polistina told USA TODAY.

I-74 eastbound near Champaign, about 40 miles west of the state's border with Indiana, was completely blocked for a while after a crash involving several semitrailers and Interstate 55 reopened after a semi-crash closed lanes in both directions, police said. More than 500 flights were also canceled at two of Chicago’s airports.

At least 4 inches of snow and 40 mph wind gusts created whiteout conditions in Illinois, the National Weather Service said. More than 13 million people from Oklahoma to Maine were under a winter storm warning Thursday.

“Numerous crashes and whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous if not impossible,” Master Sgt. Matt McCormick told the Associated Press.

