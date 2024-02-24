Multiple crashes reported in Chicago area from weather conditions overnight

CHICAGO — After a relatively mild February, the Chicago area got a reminder of the icy roads and cold temperatures.

Illinois State Police responded to a number of crashes in Chicago overnight from the dangerous road conditions.

A white SUV and two other cars were involved in a crash inbound on the Dan Ryan near 37th Street. Several people were critically injured.

Another crash took place near 47th Street on the Dan Ryan where it looked like an SUV slammed into the back of an IDOT snowplow truck.

In South Holland near the I-94 and 294 interchange, a trailer jackknifed, leading to a chain reaction crash which impacted as many as eight cars. Some of the cars slammed into the trailer and others slid into ditches.

The number of people injured in the South Holland crash is unknown.

WGN is actively following all incidents impacted by the weather overnight.

