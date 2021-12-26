Multiple cruise ships turn around amid COVID-19 outbreaks
A Carnival Freedom cruise returned to Miami after being denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba due to infections.
As omicron continues to spread across the country, COVID cases are continuing to emerge on cruise ships.
Thousands eager to take flights faced cancellations and delays as airlines struggle with staff shortages. Both Delta and United airlines are pointing to the Omicron variant as the reason for complications. Lilia Luciano has the story.
Both the pandemic and winter weather are causing travel nightmares for some.
NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Sunday that he was "dismayed" when followers of former President Donald Trump booed after Trump revealed he got a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot last week.Between the lines: Trump was more vocal about his support for the vaccines last week, even pushing back against doubts about their efficacy during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens.Although he is vaccinated h
Carnival Freedom is the third Florida-based cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
The surge of the Omicron variant worldwide is impacting travel this holiday season. Studies show that while Omicron is less likely to result in hospitalization, but Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning Americans not to get complacent. Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden joins CBSN for more.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. The Holbrook family of Michigan stepped off Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas frustrated and angry after the cruise ship they were on returned to Port Everglades from its eight-night voyage. Christopher Holbrook, 49, tested positive for COVID-19 while aboard and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in his room in isolation. “It was the worst Christmas,” Holbrook said ...
