At least six people were shot and killed following a violent altercation in Goshen early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m., and was initially believed to be an active shooter situation. When deputies arrived, they found two victims and a third near the doorway of the home, local news outlets have reported.

The victims include a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old infant.

Deputies have closed off portions of Kame Drive and Harvest Road (Road 68) in Goshen. They believe the shooting is gang-related, but are actively looking for clues into what prompted the shooting. Deputies say there may have been two shooters and no arrests have been made.

This is an active investigation, sheriff's spokeswoman Liz Jones said. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com

This is a developing story.

Tulare County deputies are investigate a shooting in the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: 'Multiple' dead in Goshen gang shooting, including infant