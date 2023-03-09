Multiple dead after shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Germany

Armed police responded to the shooting shortly after 9pm local time - REUTERS

Several people are dead and more injured after a shooting at a church in the northern German city of Hamburg, local media has reported, citing the fire service.

The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were killed and at least eight more were hurt in the shooting which it said took place in a Jehovah's Witness church.

The Hamburg city government said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district.

Police also said on Twitter that a large operation was underway in the next-door Alsterdorf district.

The area is a few miles north of the downtown area of Hamburg, which is Germany's second-biggest city.

Police said they were working to determine a motive - DPA

Police were alerted to the shooting about 9.15pm (10.15pm GMT) and were on the scene quickly. After officers arrived, they heard a shot from an upper floor.

The police statement said there was no immediate indication that a shooter was on the run and that it appeared likely that the perpetrator or perpetrators were either in the building or among the dead.

Emergency services and doctors are said to be at the scene - Jonas Walzberg / Avalon

Police had no information on the event that was under way in the building when the shooting took place. They also had no immediate information on a possible motive.

"According to first indications, shots were fired in a church in Deelboege street in the Gross Borstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally," police said on Twitter.

They alerted people to an "extreme danger" in the area using a catastrophe warning app.

Residents must stay indoors and avoid the area, police said, adding that streets surrounding the church have been cordoned off.

The mayor of Hamburg, a port city, expressed shock.

"I extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims," tweeted Peter Tschentscher.

"The forces are working at full speed to pursue the perpetrators and clarify the background."

This is a breaking news story. Follow for more updates.