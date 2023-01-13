At least 6 dead in Alabama tornadoes; extensive damage in severe thunderstorms across South

At least six people were killed, several were injured and extensive damage was reported Thursday as tornadoes and extreme weather rolled through the Southeast U.S.

Several states were under tornado watches through Thursday evening. Nationwide, there were 33 separate tornado reports Thursday from the National Weather Service as of Thursday evening, though the reports were not yet confirmed and some could be classified as wind damage in the coming days.

Some of the worst damage from what the National Weather Service described as a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" impacted the historical city of Selma, Alabama, and surrounding areas, where homes were ravaged and trees were uprooted.

The storm system comes as Californians are enduring a series of atmospheric river storms that have killed at least 18 people in flooding and landslides that has caused over $1 billion in damage thus far.

The roof was ripped off of the Selma Country Club in Selma, Ala., seen after a storm ripped through the city on Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023.

6 dead in Alabama after tornado hits Autauga County, Selma

Several tornadoes were reported across central Alabama Thursday, but a confirmed twister killed at least six people, officials said.

The confirmed tornado traveled through Dallas and Autauga counties, causing damage. At least one person was believed to be trapped in Selma County.

The six people, who haven't been identified, were killed in Autauga County, about 41 miles outside of Selma, according to Autauga County Sheriff David Hill. Hill said one of the victims was an adult male located in the Old Kingston area.

Multiple people were trapped in their homes and at least 12 were unaccounted for after the tornado, officials said. Rescue efforts were underway Thursday.

Damage to the Selma Country Club is seen in Selma, Ala., after a storm ripped through the city on Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023.

Officials estimate that 40 to 50 homes were damaged or destroyed by storms that cut a strip across the county, according to Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama. He said at least 12 people were injured severely and taken to hospitals by emergency responders. Crews, he added, were focused on cutting through downed trees to look for others who may be injured.

Across Selma, power lines and hundreds of trees were felled. Former State Sen. Hank Sanders that it was “raining through the roof” in his kitchen after the storm damaged his house.

The Selma Country Club's roof was ripped off in the tornado. No deaths were reported in Selma County as of Thursday evening.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for six counties after the severe weather struck.

-The Montgomery Advertiser

There were multiple tornado warnings issued Thursday across parts of Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee as a storm system moved through the region, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center said.

Heading into the evening, the weather service said parts of the Florida panhandle, and the southeast of Alabama and Georgia were under tornado watches through 9 p.m.

"A couple tornadoes," and wind gusts up to 65 mph were possible in those areas, NWS said, along with large hail events up to 1 inch in diameter.

Storm damage reported in Kentucky, Mississippi

In Kentucky, the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed an EF-1 tornado struck Mercer County and said crews were surveying damage in a handful of other counties.

In Monroe County, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency officials said they were surveying some severe damage after a potential tornado.

The storm hit in Griffin, south of Atlanta, Georgia, with winds damaging a shopping area, local news outlets reported. A Hobby Lobby store lost part of its roof, and at least one car flipped over in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart.

Power outages reported across Alabama, Georgia

More than 50,000 customers were without power in Alabama and more than 123,000 were in the dark in Georgia as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the tracker PowerOutage.us.

A damaged structure and debris are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) ORG XMIT: ALBD205

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama tornadoes cause deaths; storms in South cause severe damage