‘Multiple’ deaths reported in mass shooting at Maryland concrete plant, officials say

A mass shooting at a Maryland concrete products company has killed “multiple” people, according to authorities.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported shooting in Smithsburg at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, June 9, a news release reported.

Sheriff’s officials told WRC-TV there are “multiple fatalities.” A Maryland state trooper shot and injured the gunman, officials told the station. The trooper also was injured.

“Potentially three people” were killed in the shooting, Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said in a news briefing, according to WJZ-TV.

The gunman shot a responding state trooper in the shoulder, and the trooper returned fire, striking the suspect, Hogan said during the recorded briefing. The governor did not have details on the shooter’s current condition.

The sheriff’s news release said the gunman was “no longer a threat to the community.”

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported on Twitter that it is assisting local authorities.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved,” Smithsburg Mayor Donald Souders told WDVM. “We certainly wish the best to all those in our small community that are involved in this situation.”

The shooting took place at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg, which is about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore, CNN reported. Smithsburg has a population of nearly 3,000 people, according to U.S. Census data.

The Columbia Machine plant manufactures concrete products equipment, according to the company’s site. The Smithsburg facility specializes in mold manufacturing, parts and repair needs.