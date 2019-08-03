Several people dead in Texas supermarket shooting

Armed Policemen gather next to an FBI armoured vehicle next to the Cielo Vista Mall - AFP

Several people are reported to have been killed and more than 20 injured in a shooting spree at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

According to initial reports, 18 people were shot. The El Paso mayor’s office confirmed there had been multiple fatalities, but the number was unclear. However the number of reported casualties increased as more details emerged.

Nine of the 11 victims taken to one El Paso hospital were reported to be in a critical condition.

Ryan Mielke, spokesman for the University Medical Centre in El Paso, said one of the 13 patients it had treated had died.

Others were facing life-threatening injuries. One patient was as young as two, others were senior citizens.

El Paso police said there was one person in custody. Sgt Robert Gomez said he was a white man in his 20s, adding he had surrendered to officers.

It was initially reported that a man armed with assault rifle began shooting in the parking lot at the Cielo Vista Mall at around 10 am local time, before moving inside.

Later reports suggested there was a second shooter, also armed with an assault rifle, but this was not confirmed by the police.

According to witnesses the shooter started at the Walmart before moving across to the nearby shopping mall before opening fire again.

Mobile phone footage showed people running away from the scene in panic. Others cowered in terror, with some shoppers hiding under tables or in cupboards as the gunman unleashed a volley of bullets.

Police at the scene of the Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre/Rex More

Police put out a tweet urging people to stay away from the area. Nearby businesses, including several restaurants, were put on lockdown.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced that it has dispatched federal agents to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman, Beto O’Rourke, who represented El Paso in the House of Representatives choked back tears speaking to reporters as the news unfolded.

"El Paso is the strongest place in the world. I am going back there now to be with my family and my home town.

"We have to resolve this is not going to continue to happen in this country."

Mr O’Rourke’s successor in Congress, Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar tweeted he was “utterly heartbroken” by news of the shooting.

Speaking to CNN she added: "This is a heartbreaking moment for a very safe and wonderful community.

"There are no words for the kind of pain this great community is feeling. This is unfortunately a pain that is too common in America," she said.

Ray Holgin told CBS News that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots.

Miranda Salas was shopping for the next school year. "I heard a lot of yelling and there were cops telling us to get on our knees," she told CNN.

My grandmother used to take me to Cielo Vista Mall. Now it’s one more mass shooting scene. How many more must grieve before we act? #ElPaso — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 3, 2019

A witness who gave her name as Vanessa said she had just pulled into the parking lot at Walmart and "all of a sudden you heard what sounded like fireworks, really loud fireworks."

"You could hear the pops, one right after another and at that point as I was turning, I saw a lady, seemed she was coming out of Walmart, headed to her car. She had her groceries in her cart and I saw her just fall," she told Fox News.