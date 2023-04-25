Multiple departments respond after Mogadore man shoots mother, police say

Mogadore police say they have arrested an 18-year-old who shot his mother and led police on a chase into some woods between Dick Street and Meadowridge Road on Tuesday afternoon. The woman is expected to recover, the department said in a post to its Facebook page.

Police Chief Todd Higgins went to an elementary school in the area and had Summit County sheriff's deputies dispatched there to provide security, the department said.

In addition to Summit County deputies and six Mogadore police officers, assistance was provided by Akron, Springfield and Tallmadge police and Summit County SWAT.

Tallmadge and Mogadore fire departments also responded, using police department drones to look for the man. A plane from Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted, along with Akron and Stow dispatch, the department said.

Further information was not immediately available.

