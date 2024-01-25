Multiple deputies, officers, troopers join in pursuit of accused Fellsmere bank robber

A man who robbed a bank in Fellsmere led police officers, along with Indian River and St. Lucie County sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a chase, ending in Fort Pierce with the man's capture, according to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

How it began: Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, a robbery alarm came out at iThink Financial bank, 56 N. Broadway St., Fellsmere. Police officers and Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to the alarm as it was being robbed.

The chase: The suspected bank robber fled in a Mazda Miata, leading deputies on a high-speed chase. Deputies pursued him into St. Lucie County, where St. Lucie County sheriff’s deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers joined the pursuit.

Crash: The suspect crashed into a vehicle on 13th Street south of Delaware Avenue in St. Lucie County. There were no significant injuries to the other driver. The suspect's condition is stable, according to the news release.

Aftermath: The suspect "will be facing multiple charges from the various agencies involved," according to the news release.

No other information was available Thursday afternoon.

