Multiple Detroit-area schools closed due to threats of more violence





Multiple school districts in the Detroit area will be closed on Thursday "out of an abundance of caution" due to threats of more violence after the Oxford School shooting, the officials announced on Wednesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all BHS schools will be closed on Thursday," Bloomfield Hills School District Superintendent Pat Watson said in a statement, adding that the district is in close touch with Bloomfield Township Police over the alleged information.

"BHS and other communities across the region have received numerous reports of threats of violence circulating on social media," Watson said, adding that after school activities were also cancelled.

Another nearby school district, Holly Area Schools, also issued a notice of closure for Thursday and Friday.

"At the end of the school day today, district administration received multiple reports of a potential shooting threat against Holly Area schools that had been posted on social media," the Holly Area School District said in a statement.

It said it began a joint investigation with the Holly Police Department.

"Out of an abundance of caution and due to the overwhelming outpouring of concern from our students, staff and families, we have made the difficult decision to close schools tomorrow, December 2, and Friday, December 3," the joint statement from Holly Area Schools Superintendent Scott Roper, and the Village of Holly Chief of Police Jerry Narsh added.

The Village of Holly police department said it had interviewed a number of students who shared these posts and the investigation has produced no source for the original threat. The threats were several second and third-hand reports from individuals sharing what they heard others say, the police said.

"At this point our police department has deemed the threat not credible due to a lack of evidence. But given the extraordinary circumstances, we would like to take the next two days to ask our community to please share any information regarding any threats with school administration or the Holly police department," the statement added.

According to NBC News, other school districts in and around Detroit that will remain shut are Troy Schools, Rochester Community Schools, Brandon School District, Walled Lake Consolidated Schools, Lake Orion Community Schools, Clawson Public Schools, Warren Consolidated Schools, Hazel Park Schools, Avondale School District, West Bloomfield School District and Lamphere Schools.

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed a fourth student has died due to injuries he sustained in the shooting at Oxford High School, bringing the death toll from the incident to four. Several other people were injured as a result of the incident, and many of those who sustained wounds are in critical condition.

The shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school identified as Ethan Crumbley, will face charges including a count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to commit murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.