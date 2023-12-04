Multiple drive-by shootings, one with injury, reported in Melbourne

Detectives in Melbourne were out Sunday night searching for the shooters who fired dozens of rounds in at least four locations, leaving one person wounded and residents concerned.

It was the latest in a series of shootings to take place in Brevard — from Mims to Palm Bay — over the last month.

The latest shootings began at about 8 p.m. Sunday. One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury in one of the Melbourne shootings, police reported.

Melbourne police investigate a series of deadly shootings.

One of the Melbourne shooting scenes was near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library near University Boulevard and Lipscomb Street.

Another was near Marshall Drive, just west of the University Park Elementary School campus. Residents stood outside as glaring patrol car lights lit up the otherwise darkened neighborhood. The ordinarily quiet neighborhood includes a mix of rental housing used by Florida Institute of Technology students and families.

Police officers and forensic agents went between crime scenes, placing evidence markers where freshly fired bullet casings were found and searching the grounds for other evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Melbourne police investigate multiple drive-by shootings; 1 injured